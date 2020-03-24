Coronavirus hits Bauchi as cases in Nigeria jumps to 44

Coronavirus hits Bauchi as cases in Nigeria jumps to 44

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 8:53 pm


Coronavirusnaviris

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC has confirmed two new cases of Coronavirus, otherwise known as COVID -19 in the country. 

The Centre, on its tweeter handle, said one of the new cases is in Federal Capital Territory, while the other is  in Bauchi State.

NCDC added that the cases have travel history to Germany and the UK.

This latest addition brings the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the country to 44.

It is believed that the two new cases are Malam Abba Kyari, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State.

While the Bauchi State Governor has confirmed that he tested positive to the virus, the presidency has kept mum over speculations that Buhari’s aide who was recently in Germany also tested positive for the coronavirus.

However, the presidency has also not denied the speculation, even as there are reports that three aides of the Chief of Staff may have also tested positive for the virus.

