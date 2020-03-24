Coronavirus: Legendary saxophonist, Manu Dibango dies

By Nehru Odeh

Camerounian born legendary saxophonist and singer, Manu Dibango, has died after contracting coronavirus, according to a statement on his Facebook page on Tuesday.

He was aged 86.

“It is with deep sadness that we announce the loss of Many Dibango, our Papy Grove, who passed away on 24th March of 2020 at 86/years old further to Covid 19.

“His funeral service will be held in strict privacy, and a tribute to his memory will be organized. The saxophonist was one of the the pioneers of Afro Jazz and also fused funk with traditional Cameroonian music,” the statement read.

The 86-year-old Cameroonian, best known for the 1972 hit “Soul Makossa”, is one of the first global celebrities to die as a result of COVID-19.

His biggest hit was the B-side of a song to support the Cameroon football team in the African Cup of Nations but was picked up and popularised by New York DJs. In 2009, he accused Michael Jackson of borrowing one of his hooks for two songs on the legendary “Thriller” album. Jackson settled out of court. Details later.