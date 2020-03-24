COVID-19: Kogi shuts down markets

COVID-19: Kogi shuts down markets

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 10:16 am


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

Few days after Governor Yahaya Bello announced measures including restriction of large social gatherings to contain the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, the Kogi State enforcement team shut down the Lokoja International market Tuesday, being market day.

The markets were shut down by the enforcement team comprising International and Kpata markets.

The team has been going around the state to make sure that the directive by the governor on social distancing and restriction of large gatherings have strictly adhered.

The team will be expected to visit churches and other religious organisations soon to enforce compliance with the directive restricting gatherings to not more than 50 people within a hall.

Alhaji Sualiaman Ibrahim, a trader in Kpata market, advised individuals, business operators and corporate bodies to work with the government to curtail the virus.

