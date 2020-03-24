COVID-19: Supreme Council for Shari’ah backs closure of worship centres

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has supported the directive by Federal and state governments for the closure of all worship centres as as part of measures to stem the spread of Coronavirus.

A statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna by its Secretary General, Nafiu Baba Ahmed, urged all Muslims to support government in the efforts to tackle the pandemic.“After due consultation, the Council is hereby calling on all Muslim faithful to abide by the instruction, until counter-notice is issued by the government.

“While praying Allah to relieve the country of this pandemic and others yet unknown, we call on all Muslims to be law abiding and adhere to all precautionary measures against the pandemic.

“We also call on all Muslims to desist from all sorts of sins and turn to Allah for repentance.”