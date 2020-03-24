COVID-19: Supreme Council for Shari’ah backs closure of worship centres

COVID-19: Supreme Council for Shari’ah backs closure of worship centres

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 11:41 pm


A Mosque

The Supreme Council for Shari’ah in Nigeria has supported the directive by Federal and state governments for the closure of all worship centres as as part of measures to stem the spread of Coronavirus.
A statement issued on Tuesday in Kaduna by its Secretary General, Nafiu Baba Ahmed, urged all Muslims to support government in the efforts to tackle the pandemic.“After due consultation, the Council is hereby calling on all Muslim faithful to abide by the instruction, until counter-notice is issued by the government.

“While praying Allah to relieve the country of this pandemic and others yet unknown, we call on all Muslims to be law abiding and adhere to all precautionary measures against the pandemic.

“We also call on all Muslims to desist from all sorts of sins and turn to Allah for repentance.”

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    18 mins ago

    How sabotage led to killing of 47 Nigerian soldiers in Borno – report
    41 mins ago

    Aero suspends flights services over COVID-19
    53 mins ago

    Bauchi residents speak on Gov. Mohammed’s positive test to COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    Panic buying in Edo over fears of ‘coronavirus lockdown’
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus: 7 persons under self isolation in Kogi – Commissioner
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus hits Bauchi as cases in Nigeria jumps to 44
    4 hours ago

    Lessons coronavirus has taught me
    4 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Edo Govt locks up private school, arrest managers