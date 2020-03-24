COVID-19: Wike heads task force to stop public gatherings in Rivers

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Government has set up a 12-man Task Force on the enforcement of ban on gatherings in public and places of worship in order to check the spread of coronavirus.

Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications who announced this in a statement on Tuesday said the Task Force is headed by Governor Nyesom Wike.

According to him, other members include: The Commissioner of Police, Garrison Commander, 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Air Force Commander, Naval Commander, State Director, Department of State Services,State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Secretary to the State Government, Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Chief of Staff, Government House, Commissioner for Health, while the Commissioner for Information and Comminication will serve as secretary.

Nsirim added that the task force will hold its inaugural meeting on Wednesday, 25th March, 2020 by 11am at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

