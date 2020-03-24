COVID-19: Wike heads task force to stop public gatherings in Rivers

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 3:36 pm


Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt
Rivers State Government has set up a 12-man Task Force on the enforcement of ban on  gatherings  in public and places of worship in order to check the spread of coronavirus.
Paulinus Nsirim, Rivers Commissioner for Information and Communications who announced this in a statement on Tuesday said the Task Force is headed by Governor Nyesom Wike.
According to him, other members include: The Commissioner of Police,  Garrison Commander,  6 Division of the Nigerian Army,  Air Force Commander,  Naval Commander,  State Director, Department  of State Services,State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,   Secretary to the State Government,  Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice,  Chief of Staff,  Government House,  Commissioner for Health, while the Commissioner for Information and Comminication will serve as secretary.
Nsirim added that the task force will hold its inaugural meeting on Wednesday,  25th March,  2020 by 11am at the Government House, Port Harcourt.
See Full Statement below:
GOVERNMENT SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT 
Rivers State Government has set up a 12-man Task Force on the enforcement of ban on public gatherings and places of worship in order to check the spread of coronavirus. 
The Task Force is headed by His Excellency,  Nyesom Ezenwo Wike , Governor of Rivers State.  
Other members include: The Commissioner of Police,  Garrison Commander,  6 Division of the Nigerian Army,  Air Force Commander,  Naval Commander,  State Director, Department  of State Services,State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,   Secretary to the State Government,  Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice,  Chief of Staff,  Government House,  Commissioner for Health, while the Commissioner for Information and Comminication will serve as secretary. 
The Task Force will hold its inaugural meeting on Wednesday,  25th March,  2020 by 11am at the Government House, Port Harcourt. 
Members are advised to be seated by 10.30am.
Paulinus Nsirim, 
Honourable Commissioner, 
Information and Communication, 
Rivers State. 
March 24th, 2020.
