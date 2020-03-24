Cross River North Senator, Rose Oko, dies at 63 

Sen. Rose Oko, representing Cross River North Senatorial District of Cross River is dead, aged 63.

The late Oko, who died last night at a UK hospital, was the Chairman, Senate Committee on Trade and Investment.

A close aide of the late senator, who preferred anonymity, said her demise came as a shock to her staff.

The National Assembly has yet to issue official announcement of her death as at the time of filing this report.

Oko, was a member of the Federal House of Representatives from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), representing Yala/Ogoja Federal Constituency in the 7th National Assembly.

She was elected into office as the first female representative from her constituency in June 2011 and was Deputy Chairman, House Committee on Education.

She was also elected into office as the first female representative from her Senatorial District in June 2015