NCDC confirms 4 new cases of COVID-19

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed four new cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total of confirmed cases to 40.

Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, Director-General of NCDC,confirmed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria(NAN), in Abuja, while giving an update on the COVID-19 cases in the country.

Ihekweazu said that three new cases of COVID19 were reported in Lagos and one in the Federal Capital Territory, (FCT).

He said that two from the four new cases were returning travelers.

“As at 11 p.m. on March, 23, there are 40 confirmed cases of COVID19 in Nigeria. The active cases is 37, two have been discharged with one death recorded in the country.

“Of the 40 confirmed cases, are in six states, 28 are in Lagos, seven in the FCT, two in Ogun, one in Edo, one in Ekiti and one in Oyo,” he said.

Ihekweazu said that as the COVID-19 situation in Nigeria evolves, NCDC and government agencies would continue to take the necessary measures to protect the health of Nigerians.

He called on Nigerians to make use of the NCDC communication campaign “TakeResponsibility“ to prevent COVID19 spread in the country.

The NCDC boss stressed that Preventing COVID-19 spread requires a whole-of-society approach and its call was for all Nigerians to “TakeResponsibility” for their health.

“It will take collective efforts to share credible information widely across various channels,” it said.

He said Nigerians should build on the campaign by sharing critical prevention messages on COVID-19 within social and professional circles.

He , however, urged them to use these key points in their messaging:

. Wash your hands frequently with soap under running water or use an alcohol-based sanitiser.

. Cough/sneeze into tissue and dispose properly or cough/sneeze into your elbow.

. Avoid large gatherings and physical contact

.Clean all surfaces frequently with disinfectants.

. Get information only from official sources

. If you return from international travel, self-isolate for 14 days and if you develop symptoms, call NCDC’s toll free number: 080097000010.

Ihekweazu said that for more resources and real-time updates on COVID-19 in Nigeria, It would be found via www.covid19.ncdc.gov.ng.

NAN reports that more than 15,400 people have died from COVID-19 globally. An estimated 100,000 of the 362,000 people who have been diagnosed with the disease across the world have recovered, according to data collected by Johns Hopkins University.

Also on Monday, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned “the pandemic is accelerating” with it taking 67 days for cases to reach the 100,000 mark globally, 11 days for cases to reach 200,000 and just four days for cases to reach 300,000.