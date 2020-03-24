Olota Charges Journalists To Be More Professional In Information Dissemination

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 2:42 am


 


The Olota of Otta,Oba (Prof) Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege ll

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Olota of Otta,Oba (Prof) Abdulkabir Adeyemi Obalanlege ll has charged journalists to be more professional in the course of disseminating information to the people.

Olota who is also a pen professional gave this charge during an award presentation on Friday in his palace at Otta by a Media Team, G4, advised that journalists should not be money bag veterans because money will finish but their respect as pen professionals will continue to live.

“I don’t believe that as a journalist we should be after money, we should maintain the etiquettes of the profession. Don’t be carried away with money because money will finish and you’ll be alone. Sometimes money will not buy you that respect. Here you are today to present me an award,I never expected it,and I never paid for it.”

Also the Olotu of Otunland Alayeluwa Oba Akeem who was also honoured along side other three Obas in Ota and chiefs advised the youths to stay away from indecent behavior that will cost them their life and future. There is nothing they want to gain in taking hard drugs and alcohol.

On Coronavirus the former Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs Hon Olujide Ojoku advised the govt to take appropriate steps needed to safe the lives of the people.

He advised that if China and other developed countries are taking two steps to tackle COVID-19, Nigeria which is not scientifically OK should take four step to prevent it from spreading.

Also the govt should not just order closure of schools or necessary gathering but should enforce it on the citizens.

