Breaking!: Obaseki goes into self-isolation over COVID-19 fears

By Jethro lbileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has subjected himself to self-isolation, following his close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Recall that Governor Muhammed and Kyari had both tested positive for dreaded coronavirus.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, also disclosed thay the Governor has sent his samples for testing.

According to the statement, “The Governor has gone into self-isolation after the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus.

“The Governor had met Senator Mohammed at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings. He also visited Mr. Kyari.”

Osagie said although the Governor has not shown any symptoms of the virus, he has taken the necessary precaution to self-isolate, to protect people that may otherwise come in contact with him.