Breaking!: Obaseki goes into self-isolation over COVID-19 fears

Breaking!: Obaseki goes into self-isolation over COVID-19 fears

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 3:18 pm


Gov. Godwin Obaseki

By Jethro lbileke

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has subjected himself to self-isolation, following his close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Muhammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari.

Recall that Governor Muhammed and Kyari had both tested positive for dreaded coronavirus.

A statement by the Special Adviser to Governor Obaseki on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, also disclosed thay the Governor has sent his samples for testing.

According to the statement, “The Governor has gone into self-isolation after the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus.

“The Governor had met Senator Mohammed at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings. He also visited Mr. Kyari.”

Osagie said although the Governor has not shown any symptoms of the virus, he has taken the necessary precaution to self-isolate, to protect people that may otherwise come in contact with him.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    32 seconds ago

    Covid-19: Nigerian leaders caught in their own “consulting clinic”
    27 mins ago

    COVID-19: Kogi Govt announces restriction of entry into state, other measures
    1 hour ago

    Coronavirus: Wike says total lockdown begins in Rivers on Thursday
    1 hour ago

    COVID-19: Ecobank Launches “StaySafeNigeria” Media Campaign
    1 hour ago

    Revealed! First case of COVID-19 in Edo is Assembly Speaker
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus and four Yoruba proverbs
    3 hours ago

    Selflessness: What unites Alokha, Adadevoh of Nigeria, Fr. Berardelli of Italy
    3 hours ago

    Prince Charles, 71, tests positive for COVID-19