COVID-19: Go for test, Kogi PDP tells Gov. Bello

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 9:34 am
Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
The Kogi Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has advised the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to immediately subject himself to COVID- 19 test having had contact with Abba kyari, the Chief of staff to President Mohammadu Buhari.
The PDP in a statement signed by the Director Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, said the fight against the dreaded virus can only be won when stakeholders show responsibility beyond lips service.
While appealing to the APC led government not to play politics with the health and safety of Kogites, the party, however, prayed for Gov. Bello and wish that he test negative at the end.
The PDP also said it has still not seen any concrete preparation by the government to tackle the virus in the state beyond the shut down and ban of public gatherings.
The party therefore urged the state government to take a cue from what is obtained in Borno, Lagos and other states which have shown serious commitment to fighting the scourge.
The PDP lamented that it is worried by the sudden disappearance of the governor from the state for no serious reason in the face of an issue that is presently a global phenomenon and requires political and other will to fight by leadership at all strata to fight it.
The PDP, however, called on the state government to be civil even in the face of the enforcement of the order banning public gatherings, saying it had got report of human rights abuse of citizens from across the state.
What do you think?