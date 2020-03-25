COVID-19: Go for test, Kogi PDP tells Gov. Bello

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi Chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has advised the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, to immediately subject himself to COVID- 19 test having had contact with Abba kyari, the Chief of staff to President Mohammadu Buhari.

The PDP in a statement signed by the Director Research and Documentation, Achadu Dickson, said the fight against the dreaded virus can only be won when stakeholders show responsibility beyond lips service.

While appealing to the APC led government not to play politics with the health and safety of Kogites, the party, however, prayed for Gov. Bello and wish that he test negative at the end.