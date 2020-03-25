Covid 19: God will save the world – Fr. Mbaka

Covid 19: God will save the world – Fr. Mbaka

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:22 pm


Mbaka

 

 By Nehru Odeh

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka comes across as a man on first name terms with God. Though a Catholic priest, he is known for his prophecies, political interventions and brinkmanship.  As countries across the globe battle coronavirus, using every scientific means at their disposal to curb it, the spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, in South-Eastern Nigeria, has given the globe a ray of hope. He has said God will save the world from the pandemic, as he enjoins Nigerians to embrace prayer, fasting and charity as ways out of the problem.

He made this revelation via a statement released by his spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, on Tuesday  24 March, 2020.

“God loves us and will answer our prayers and grant healing and deliverance to the whole world over the  COVID-19 pandemic,” the cleric was quoted as saying.

“Fr. Mbaka enjoins all to continue to keep believing in the healing and miraculous power of God that He has continued to demonstrate among us and increase our faith in the healing blood of Jesus,” the statement read, adding that he (Fr. Mbaka) would continue his spiritual intervention to stop the disease.

The spokesman also said the postponement of the weekly open ministrations was in adherence to global efforts and official measures by the Catholic Church towards containing coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in line with precautionary measures recommended by the World Health Organization, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has suspended handshake during Mass, weddings and burials till further notice.

 

 

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    PHOTO: Gov. Obaseki busy in self- isolation
    43 mins ago

    After N200m donation, Dangote Rallies Private Sector Operators against COVID-19
    60 mins ago

    Just in: Air Peace suspends operations over COVID-19
    1 hour ago

    IBEDC assures customers of uninterrupted services
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Nigerian leaders caught in their own “consulting clinic”
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Kogi Govt announces restriction of entry into state, other measures
    2 hours ago

    Breaking!: Obaseki goes into self-isolation over COVID-19 fears
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Wike says total lockdown begins in Rivers on Thursday