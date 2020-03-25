Covid 19: God will save the world – Fr. Mbaka

By Nehru Odeh

Rev. Fr. Ejike Mbaka comes across as a man on first name terms with God. Though a Catholic priest, he is known for his prophecies, political interventions and brinkmanship. As countries across the globe battle coronavirus, using every scientific means at their disposal to curb it, the spiritual Director of Adoration Ministry, Enugu, in South-Eastern Nigeria, has given the globe a ray of hope. He has said God will save the world from the pandemic, as he enjoins Nigerians to embrace prayer, fasting and charity as ways out of the problem.

He made this revelation via a statement released by his spokesman, Maximus Ugwuoke, on Tuesday 24 March, 2020.

“God loves us and will answer our prayers and grant healing and deliverance to the whole world over the COVID-19 pandemic,” the cleric was quoted as saying.

“Fr. Mbaka enjoins all to continue to keep believing in the healing and miraculous power of God that He has continued to demonstrate among us and increase our faith in the healing blood of Jesus,” the statement read, adding that he (Fr. Mbaka) would continue his spiritual intervention to stop the disease.

The spokesman also said the postponement of the weekly open ministrations was in adherence to global efforts and official measures by the Catholic Church towards containing coronavirus.

Meanwhile, in line with precautionary measures recommended by the World Health Organization, the Catholic Diocese of Enugu has suspended handshake during Mass, weddings and burials till further notice.