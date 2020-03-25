COVID-19: Kogi Govt announces restriction of entry into state, other measures

COVID-19: Kogi Govt announces restriction of entry into state, other measures

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 3:29 pm


Governor Bello of Kogi

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja
The Kogi State Governor, Alh. Yahaya Bello, has issued directives to guide the response of Government and citizens to the stark realities of the coronavirus outbreak.
The new measures were contained in a statement by the State Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo on Wednesday.
The new measures include the restriction of access to the State while public gathering of more than five persons are no longer encouraged in the State.
The guidelines read in part:
1. All entry points into Kogi State (land and waterways) are now closed. Entry and transit by any vehicle is subject to successful health check of all passengers. To prevent avoidable delays, which may extend to preventive quarantining, persons with any disease condition which mimics CORVID-19 symptoms, including elevated temperatures, should have a medical report from a reputable hospital/medical practitioner explaining their condition before venturing through the state.
2. Directive shutting all educational institutions in the state, both public and private, from Monday, March 23, 2020 remains in effect until further notice.
3. Civil servants on Grade Level 1-13, except those on specified essential services (medical personnel, revenue officers, law enforcement) are to remain at home and away from work till advised otherwise.
4. All social, cultural and religious activities are hereby suspended and essential activities must not have a crowd beyond 5 persons. We solicit everyone’s prayers from the safety of their homes.
