COVID-19: TAMPAN suspends movie production

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 10:43 am


Bolaji Amusan

Bolaji Amusan, National President, Theater Arts and Motion Picture Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), says the association has suspended movie production effective from Friday, March 27.
Amusan announced this on his Instagram handle, saying the decision was taken due to the wide spread of the coronavirus disease and to adhere to government’s directive on social distancing.
He advised movie producers, marketers, actors and actresses to stay in their various homes to be safe from contracting the virus.
“After serious meeting with stakeholders in the movie industry, we realised we need to safeguard our lives and we have decided to suspend movie productions.
“This will take effect from March 27 until April 17; we should remain in our homes and observe personal cleanliness coupled with the preventive measures stated by the health officials
“Avoid social gatherings and remain tenacious in prayers to God.
“You all know that our job requires some kind of division of labour which will require lots of people to come together so we need to take this decision.
“Whoever violates the rule will be punished,” he said
