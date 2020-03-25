Gunmen kidnap Bauchi governor’s elder brother

Gunmen kidnap Bauchi governor’s elder brother

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 11:30 pm


Bauchi governor Bala Mohammed

Gunmen on Wednesday night, kidnapped Mr Adamu Mohammad, elder brother to Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammad.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen, after firing several warning shots, made away with their victim around 7.30pm at Anguwar Jaki Area of Bauchi metropolis.
Efforts to secure comments of the  State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Abubakar, proved abortive as he neither picked his call, nor responded to text message sent to him by NAN on the matter.
However,  Mr Muktar Gidado, Senior Special Assistant (SSA), Media  to Gov. Bala Muhammed , confirmed the occurrence of the incident.
Gidado, in response to a text message from NAN, confirmed that the victim was kidnapped on Wednesday at about 7.30 pm at Yan Jaki.
“Yes! It is confirmed at about 7:30pm and no further information yet,” he stated.
Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    30 mins ago

    Covid-19: Tanker drivers to vacate depots
    43 mins ago

    COVID-19: Fayemi urges governors, aides at NGF meeting to go for test
    2 hours ago

    CBN releases guidelines for operations of N100bn credit support for healthcare
    3 hours ago

    Covid-19: Panic buying as Kwara closes markets, bans commercial transportation
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Dana Airlines suspends flights operations
    3 hours ago

    NiMet predicts cloudy, thundery activities from Thursday to Saturday  
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Nasarawa Governor on self isolation at home
    3 hours ago

    IPPIS, a strategy of starvation against us, says ASUU