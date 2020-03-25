Gunmen kidnap Bauchi governor’s elder brother

Gunmen on Wednesday night, kidnapped Mr Adamu Mohammad, elder brother to Bauchi state Governor, Bala Mohammad.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the gunmen, after firing several warning shots, made away with their victim around 7.30pm at Anguwar Jaki Area of Bauchi metropolis.

Efforts to secure comments of the State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Kamal Abubakar, proved abortive as he neither picked his call, nor responded to text message sent to him by NAN on the matter.