IBEDC assures customers of uninterrupted services

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:15 pm


Engineer John Ayodele, COO, IBEDC

Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) has re-stated her commitment to ensure regular power supply in the event of a national shutdown due to COVID-19 in Nigeria.

The Distribution Company says its statutory duty will not be crippled by the pandemic as the management is prepared to service its esteemed Customers through various online platforms for payment, vending of power and resolving customers’ complaints.

The Company in its bid to help prevent the spread of COV-19 is scaling down people presence in business locations to limit physical interaction between employees and customers until the situation improves.

The management particularly instructed all Customer Relationship Officers, Commercial Line Workers and any other employee that interfaces with the customer to stop their activities immediately until they are well equipped to handle the situation.

Similarly, Gloves, hand sanitizers and medical masks have been distributed across its franchise to ensure the safety of all the staff on essential duties who cannot work remotely.

IBEDC’s management is thereforestrongly recommendingthat Customers should call the customer care number 07001239999 to report faults and makeenquiries, they should make use of our hassle-free payment platform such as www.festwallet.com, www.quickteller.com,USSD,M cash, transact or visit www.ibedc.com for more options.

This is to further reduce physical contact in order to comply  with the  social distancing prevention protocol.

 

 

