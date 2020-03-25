Internet fraud: Wanted female FBI suspect ‘Jay Jay’ bags 2 years 

The Benin Zonal Office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC on March 23, 2020 secured the conviction of Joan Uruvbu (alias Jay Jay) on a two-count charge bordering on conspiracy and intent to defraud before Justice Emeka Nwite of the Federal High Court sitting in Warri, Delta State.

One of the counts reads: “That you, Joan Uruvbu (alias Jay Jay) Daniel Mercedes, Paul Tommy and Sally (all at large) between 2018 and 2019 in Benin City within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did conspire to used attached E-mail to obtain personal identification information of others online to use same to file fraudulent tax returns with the Inland Revenue Service (IRS) of the United States of America ( USA) and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section (27)(b) of the cybercrime(prohibtion prevention etc) Act ,2015 and punishable under Section 36(1) of the same Act.”

In view of her plea, the counsel for the EFCC, L.P. Aso, prayed the court that the defendant be convicted and sentenced accordingly.

However, the defence counsel, John Okhihiegbe pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy as the defendant was a first-time offender, a youth who had a future ahead of her and has shown remorse.

Justice Emeka Nwite after listening to the defence and prosecution convicted and sentenced the defendant to two years in prison commencing from the date of arrest or a fine of N1million.

All items recovered from the defendant are to be forfeited and restitution made to her victims.

Justice Nwite also ruled that the convict signs an undertaking to be of good behavior henceforth.