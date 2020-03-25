Just in: Air Peace suspends operations over COVID-19

Just in: Air Peace suspends operations over COVID-19

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:19 pm


Air Peace Airlines plane

Air Peace, Nigeria’s biggest airline has announced suspension of operations for  23 days starting from Friday, 27, March over the global pandemic of Coronavirus.

Allen Onyema, the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the Airline announced the suspension in a statement on Wednesday.

Read his full statement below

#CORONAVIRUS: Air Peace Suspends Operations✈

Dear All,

Hope this mail meets you well. As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and the reports of its steady rise in Nigeria, management has decided that it is, besides other reasons which are economical, in the best interest of our staff for operations to be suspended. We cannot afford to continue to expose ourselves to the dangers of this pandemic.

In suspending flight operations for now, we are directly supporting the efforts of the Federal government in curbing the spread of the virus in our nation.

To this end therefore, we give you notice that we shall be suspending operations effective 23.00hrs on Friday 27, 2020 for twenty three days.

We shall resume operations, if the situation improves, on the 20th day of April, 2020. I shall be addressing you again comprehensively on or before Friday on certain measures taken to protect this company, which belongs to all of us, while the situation lasts.

Regards,

Allen Onyema
Chairman/CEO
Air Peace Limited

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    38 mins ago

    PHOTO: Gov. Obaseki busy in self- isolation
    43 mins ago

    After N200m donation, Dangote Rallies Private Sector Operators against COVID-19
    57 mins ago

    Covid 19: God will save the world – Fr. Mbaka
    1 hour ago

    IBEDC assures customers of uninterrupted services
    1 hour ago

    Covid-19: Nigerian leaders caught in their own “consulting clinic”
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Kogi Govt announces restriction of entry into state, other measures
    2 hours ago

    Breaking!: Obaseki goes into self-isolation over COVID-19 fears
    2 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Wike says total lockdown begins in Rivers on Thursday