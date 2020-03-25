Just in: Air Peace suspends operations over COVID-19

Air Peace, Nigeria’s biggest airline has announced suspension of operations for 23 days starting from Friday, 27, March over the global pandemic of Coronavirus.

Allen Onyema, the Chairman, Chief Executive Officer of the Airline announced the suspension in a statement on Wednesday.

Read his full statement below

#CORONAVIRUS: Air Peace Suspends Operations✈

Dear All,

Hope this mail meets you well. As a result of the Coronavirus pandemic and the reports of its steady rise in Nigeria, management has decided that it is, besides other reasons which are economical, in the best interest of our staff for operations to be suspended. We cannot afford to continue to expose ourselves to the dangers of this pandemic.

In suspending flight operations for now, we are directly supporting the efforts of the Federal government in curbing the spread of the virus in our nation.

To this end therefore, we give you notice that we shall be suspending operations effective 23.00hrs on Friday 27, 2020 for twenty three days.

We shall resume operations, if the situation improves, on the 20th day of April, 2020. I shall be addressing you again comprehensively on or before Friday on certain measures taken to protect this company, which belongs to all of us, while the situation lasts.

Regards,

Allen Onyema

Chairman/CEO

Air Peace Limited