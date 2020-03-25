Justice Oguntade’s London birthday bash: These big Nigerians should “self  quarantine”

Justice Oguntade’s London birthday bash: These big Nigerians should “self  quarantine”

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 5:40 pm


Justice Oguntade’s 80th birhtday, 12 March. Credit: urbanlifeng.com

On Tuesday 10 March, high heeled friends, family, diplomats and loved ones gathered at the London Hilton Hotel on Park Lane, Mayfair, London, in celebration of the 80th birthday of Nigeria’s High Commissioner to Britain and retired Supreme Court Judge, Ambassador George Adesola Oguntade.

Now that Coronavirus has shot down London and other UK cities and the fact that not a few Nigerians have been importing the hideous virus into the country, the following people may, on their own, do self quarantine.

The party was well attended, according to a report by urbanlifeng.com. Among those there were: bllionaire industrialist, Aare Razak Okoya; his wife, Folashade; Odole Oodua, Sir Kessington Adebutu and his wife; property magnate, Sir Olu Okeowo and his wife. Others: Maj Gen.Ike Sanda Nwachukwu rtd, Erelu Abiola Dosunmu; Governor Dapo Abiodun; Aremo Olusegun Osoba; Senator Lanre Tejuosho; Oba Saheed Elegushi; Seagle property boss, Otunba Saheed Lawal; Lagos Head of Service, Hakeem Muri Okunola; Dr. Wale Babalakin, SAN, CSP Dolapo Badmos; Bisola Munis; Kunle Oduah and the veteran juju musician, Evangelist (Commander) Ebenezer Obey.

See the remaining part of the story and more photos in urbanlifeng.com

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    PHOTO: Gov. Obaseki busy in self- isolation
    1 hour ago

    After N200m donation, Dangote Rallies Private Sector Operators against COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    Covid 19: God will save the world – Fr. Mbaka
    2 hours ago

    Just in: Air Peace suspends operations over COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    IBEDC assures customers of uninterrupted services
    2 hours ago

    Covid-19: Nigerian leaders caught in their own “consulting clinic”
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Kogi Govt announces restriction of entry into state, other measures
    3 hours ago

    Breaking!: Obaseki goes into self-isolation over COVID-19 fears