Osinbajo tests negative to COVID-19 – Presidential Adviser

Osinbajo tests negative to COVID-19 – Presidential Adviser

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 10:11 am


V.P. Yemi Osinbajo

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for COVID-19, Mr Femi Ojudu, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs said on his Facebook page of Wednesday morning.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tests negative,” Ojudu said in the update on the coronavirus cases around the world he has been giving on the Facebook page.

Laolu Akande, the media aide to the Vice President had on twitter on Tuesday evening announced that his boss had gone into self-isolation as advised by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The tweet read: “VP Osinbajo yesterday (Monday) at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing. Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols.”

It was believed that the Vice President went into isolation because he was one of the many government officials in the presidential villa who had contacts with the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Aba Kyari who tested positive to coronavirus on Tuesday.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    42 mins ago

    Sudan defence minister dies during peace talks
    45 mins ago

    COVID-19: NRC shuts down Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Services
    54 mins ago

    COVID-19: TAMPAN suspends movie production
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Go for test, Kogi PDP tells Gov. Bello
    3 hours ago

    CoViD-19: Anxieties over Kogi governor’s status
    3 hours ago

    58 dead from COVID-19 in Africa so far – CDC
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus: The Nigerian Dream Cure
    3 hours ago

    Nigerians are in this together