Osinbajo tests negative to COVID-19 – Presidential Adviser

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has tested negative for COVID-19, Mr Femi Ojudu, the Special Adviser to the President on Political Affairs said on his Facebook page of Wednesday morning.

“Vice President Yemi Osinbajo tests negative,” Ojudu said in the update on the coronavirus cases around the world he has been giving on the Facebook page.

Laolu Akande, the media aide to the Vice President had on twitter on Tuesday evening announced that his boss had gone into self-isolation as advised by Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The tweet read: “VP Osinbajo yesterday (Monday) at the office conducted his meetings via video conferencing, while observing social distancing. Today, he continues his work from the home office, as he is in self-isolation in accordance with NCDC protocols.”

It was believed that the Vice President went into isolation because he was one of the many government officials in the presidential villa who had contacts with the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Aba Kyari who tested positive to coronavirus on Tuesday.