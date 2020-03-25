Osun records first case of coronavirus

Osun records first case of coronavirus

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 7:42 am


Coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Wednesday morning announced two new COVID-19 cases in the country. One of the new cases is in Osun, the first in the state while the other is in Lagos.

“Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun

“Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last seven days,” it said.

“As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death,” NCDC said.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    12 seconds ago

    58 dead from COVID-19 in Africa so far – CDC
    53 seconds ago

    Coronavirus: The Nigerian Dream Cure
    12 mins ago

    Nigerians are in this together
    16 mins ago

    UN mobilises N756m to fight COVID-19 in Nigeria
    27 mins ago

    EFCC docks fake Atiku’s aide over N100m campaign fraud 
    38 mins ago

    Internet fraud: Wanted female FBI suspect ‘Jay Jay’ bags 2 years 
    49 mins ago

    COVID-19: Largest weekly market in P/Harcourt shut
    9 hours ago

    Pep Guardiola boosts fight against coronavirus with €1m donation