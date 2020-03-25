Osun records first case of coronavirus

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC on Wednesday morning announced two new COVID-19 cases in the country. One of the new cases is in Osun, the first in the state while the other is in Lagos.

“Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun

“Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last seven days,” it said.

“As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death,” NCDC said.