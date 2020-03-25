Pep Guardiola boosts fight against coronavirus with €1m donation

Pep Guardiola boosts fight against coronavirus with €1m donation

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 12:20 am


Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola, the manager of top English football club, Manchester City boss has joined in the fight against the COVID -19 pandemic with the donation of €1m (£918,000) in Spain.

Guardiola, who is currently with his family at his home in Barcelona,  made the donation to the Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.

“Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Fundacio Angel Soler Daniel for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Foundation said in a statement.

“The fundraising campaign led by the Official College of Doctors of Barcelona and managed through the Foundation, is aimed at obtaining cash donations from doctors who are members of the college and the general population to buy health equipment which is currently lacking in hospitals in Catalonia.

“It will also help to finance the alternative 3D production of respirator masks and other protective items for health workers.”

The donation will be spent on buying medical equipment and protective material for hospital staff in Catalonia.

Spain is one of the countries with high cases of coronavirus in Europe with more than 2,696 people dead and nearly 40,000 infected.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Tambuwal, Sultan, 250 stakeholders meet over COVID-19
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Supreme Council for Shari’ah backs closure of worship centres
    2 hours ago

    How sabotage led to killing of 47 Nigerian soldiers in Borno – report
    2 hours ago

    Aero suspends flights services over COVID-19
    3 hours ago

    Bauchi residents speak on Gov. Mohammed’s positive test to COVID-19
    3 hours ago

    Panic buying in Edo over fears of ‘coronavirus lockdown’
    4 hours ago

    Coronavirus: 7 persons under self isolation in Kogi – Commissioner
    5 hours ago

    Coronavirus hits Bauchi as cases in Nigeria jumps to 44