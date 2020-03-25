Pep Guardiola boosts fight against coronavirus with €1m donation

Pep Guardiola, the manager of top English football club, Manchester City boss has joined in the fight against the COVID -19 pandemic with the donation of €1m (£918,000) in Spain.

Guardiola, who is currently with his family at his home in Barcelona, made the donation to the Medical College of Barcelona and the Angel Soler Daniel Foundation.

“Pep Guardiola has made a donation of one million euros to the Fundacio Angel Soler Daniel for the acquisition and supply of health equipment to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic,” the Foundation said in a statement.

“The fundraising campaign led by the Official College of Doctors of Barcelona and managed through the Foundation, is aimed at obtaining cash donations from doctors who are members of the college and the general population to buy health equipment which is currently lacking in hospitals in Catalonia.

“It will also help to finance the alternative 3D production of respirator masks and other protective items for health workers.”

The donation will be spent on buying medical equipment and protective material for hospital staff in Catalonia.

Spain is one of the countries with high cases of coronavirus in Europe with more than 2,696 people dead and nearly 40,000 infected.