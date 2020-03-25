PHOTO: Gov. Obaseki busy in self- isolation

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 4:41 pm


Governor Godwin Obaseki, while on self-isolation, keeps himself busy as he awaits the result of his COVID-19 test.

See story about the Governor going into self isolation below:

Following his close contact with the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Muhammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, who have both tested positive for coronavirus, the Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has gone into self-isolation.

In a statement, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the governor has sent his samples for testing.

Osagie said, “The governor has gone into self-isolation after the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed and Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari, tested positive for coronavirus.

“The governor had met Senator Mohammed at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings. He also visited Mr. Kyari.”

He said although the governor is not showing any symptoms of the virus, he has taken the necessary precaution to self-isolate to protect people that may otherwise come in contact with him.

 

