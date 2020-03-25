Prince Charles, 71, tests positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles of Wales, the next in line to the stool of Britain and the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This was made known by Clarence House today, 25 March, “stressing that it is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.” Last week, his mother, Queen Elizabeth 11 was relocated from Burkingham Palace to Windsor Castle after one of her palace staff tested positive.

According to the statement: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”