Prince Charles, 71, tests positive for COVID-19

Prince Charles, 71, tests positive for COVID-19

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 12:52 pm


Prince Charles and his wife, Princess Camella

Prince Charles of Wales, the next in line to the stool of Britain and the eldest son of Queen Elizabeth II, has tested positive to the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

This was made known by Clarence House today, 25 March, “stressing that it is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.” Last week, his mother, Queen Elizabeth 11 was relocated from Burkingham Palace to Windsor Castle after one of her palace staff tested positive.

According to the statement: “The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Coronavirus. He has been displaying mild symptoms but otherwise remains in good health and has been working from home throughout the last few days as usual.

“In accordance with Government and medical advice, the Prince and the Duchess are now self-isolating at home in Scotland.

“The tests were carried out by the NHS in Aberdeenshire where they met the criteria required for testing. It is not possible to ascertain from whom the Prince caught the virus owing to the high number of engagements he carried out in his public role during recent weeks.”

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    5 mins ago

    Coronavirus and four Yoruba proverbs
    29 mins ago

    Selflessness: What unites Alokha, Adadevoh of Nigeria, Fr. Berardelli of Italy
    3 hours ago

    Sudan defence minister dies during peace talks
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: NRC shuts down Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Services
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: TAMPAN suspends movie production
    4 hours ago

    Osinbajo tests negative to COVID-19 – Presidential Adviser
    4 hours ago

    COVID-19: Go for test, Kogi PDP tells Gov. Bello
    5 hours ago

    CoViD-19: Anxieties over Kogi governor’s status