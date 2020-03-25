Selflessness: What unites Alokha, Adadevoh of Nigeria, Fr. Berardelli of Italy

Like Revd. Sis. Henrietta Alokha and Dr Ameyo Adadevoh of Nigeria, Father Giuseppe Berardelli , 72, died in hospital in Lovere, Bergamo – one of the worst-hit cities in Italy. They were all like the late Mother Theresa of Calcutha. These four followed the example of Jesus Christ who laid down his life for others.

Alokha was the Principal of Bethlehem High School Abule Ado, Lagos, affected by the Sunday 15th March 2020, Lagos explosion; she was able to rescue all the school children under her care from the raging fire but she couldn’t make it alive.

According to a BBC report, Berardelli, the main priest in the town of Casnigo, also died last week in Lovere hospital. He “refused to use a respirator his parishioners had bought for him – choosing to give it to a younger patient, instead.”

At least 50 priests have, as BBC put it, reportedly been killed by coronavirus in Italy.

The world’s worst affected country with 6,077 deaths so far, Italy has been under prolonged lockdown as it tries to stop the spread of infections from the worst-hit northern region of Lombardy.

Read up the remaining story in BBC