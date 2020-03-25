Sudan defence minister dies during peace talks

Sudan defence minister dies during peace talks

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 10:55 am


Abdel-Fattah Burhan: Chairman, Sovereignty Council of Sudan

Sudanese Defence Minister Lieutenant General Jamal Ibrahim has died in the course of holding a peace talk in Juba, South Sudan.

The chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel-Fattah Burhan, said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim, 60, died of a heart attack, Burhan and army spokesman Brig. Amer Muhammad al-Hassan said in separate statements.

Ibrahim was in Juba for ongoing peace talks between Sudan’s transitional council and two armed movements, which are mediated by South Sudan.

Sudan’s army was making arrangements to send a plane to Juba to recover Ibrahim’s body, according to al-Hassan.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    47 mins ago

    COVID-19: NRC shuts down Lagos-Ogun Mass Transit Train Services
    56 mins ago

    COVID-19: TAMPAN suspends movie production
    1 hour ago

    Osinbajo tests negative to COVID-19 – Presidential Adviser
    2 hours ago

    COVID-19: Go for test, Kogi PDP tells Gov. Bello
    3 hours ago

    CoViD-19: Anxieties over Kogi governor’s status
    3 hours ago

    58 dead from COVID-19 in Africa so far – CDC
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus: The Nigerian Dream Cure
    3 hours ago

    Nigerians are in this together