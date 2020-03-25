Sudan defence minister dies during peace talks

Sudanese Defence Minister Lieutenant General Jamal Ibrahim has died in the course of holding a peace talk in Juba, South Sudan.

The chairman of the Sovereignty Council of Sudan, Abdel-Fattah Burhan, said on Wednesday.

Ibrahim, 60, died of a heart attack, Burhan and army spokesman Brig. Amer Muhammad al-Hassan said in separate statements.

Ibrahim was in Juba for ongoing peace talks between Sudan’s transitional council and two armed movements, which are mediated by South Sudan.

Sudan’s army was making arrangements to send a plane to Juba to recover Ibrahim’s body, according to al-Hassan.