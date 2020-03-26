Coronavirus: AFCON 2021 Date Remains Unchanged

By: Preye Campbell

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has confirmed that the set date for the 2021 edition of the African Cup of Nations (AFCON) will not be changed despite the coronavirys outbreak.

With the global pandemic, several football activities all over the world have been put on hold as health concerns continue to escalate each day.

CAF had earlier announced the postponement of the 2020 African Nations Championship (CHAN), billed for Cameroon indefinitely.

However, the African football body has told Goal.com that AFCON 2021- which will also hold in Cameroon- will go as planned.

Abdelmounaim Bah, the Acting general secretary, said, “For now, the Africa Cup of Nations is still scheduled for January to February 2021.

“The only reason we would shift AFCON would be a situation that continues into the year 2020 and if this current crisis does not allow us to play all the qualification matches.

“We still have four qualifying days to play and we can play them in two international windows…At this point, anything is possible.”

Round 3 and 4 of the qualifying games in March was postponed due to the virus outbreak.

The AFCON 2021 will be the 33rd edition of the event, with Nigeria having been three time champions.