Coronavirus: Rivers bans visitors to Govt’s House

Thursday, March 26, 2020 9:10 am


Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has declared that the State Government is working assiduously to save lives of Rivers people through the tough measures in place to tackle coronavirus.

Inaugurating the Task Force on Enforcement of the ban on public and religious gatherings at the Executive Council Chambers of Government House,  Port Harcourt on Wednesday,  Governor Wike said that the State Government is committed to ensuring that the residents are protected from  the ailment.

He said: “This is to make sure that there is compliance to all the decisions taken by the State Government.

“I urge the security agencies to be firm in the implementation of our decision to close the borders of the State. “

Governor Wike directed the security agencies to ensure that security operatives are deployed to the respective borders of the state.

He warned that any cinema or nightclub that opens for operations will be acquired by the Rivers State Government.

“Any Cinema or Nightclub that opens will be acquired by the Government .

“We have banned people coming to Government House,  except the person is invited,” he said.

 The Governor said that the Service Commanders are in the Task Force because of the seriousness of the assignment.

“We are taking these measures because of the serious nature  of coronavirus.  The security agencies will ensure that all the borders are blocked.

“Let nobody should take this matter lightly.  It is painful,  but this is the right thing to do. We will ensure that the religious organisations comply with the rules.

“This is a very serious committee.  We will work seriously to save lives. The work starts immediately.  Nobody will be a sacred cow.

“When you begin to treat people as sacred as cows, there will be a challenge,” he said.

Governor Wike chairs the Task Force.

Other members  are: The Commissioner of Police,  Garrison Commander,  6 Division of the Nigerian Army,  Air Force Commander,  Naval Commander, State Director, Department  of State Services,

Others are:, State Commandant,   Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps,   Secretary to the State Government,  Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice,  Chief of Staff,  Government House,  Commissioner for Health, while the Commissioner for Information and Communication will serve as secretary.

Social distancing and other precautionary measures were taken during the inauguration.

