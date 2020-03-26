Covid-19: Dr Lipkin, scientific consultant for “Contagion” movie tests positive

W. Ian Lipkin, the doctor who was the chief scientific consultant for the pandemic film “Contagion” says he has coronavirus, nbcnews has reported.

Lipkin, the director of Columbia University’s Center for Infection and Immunity, shared his diagnosis while talking about the virus on “Lou Dobbs Tonight” on Fox Business Network Tuesday night.

“I would just like to say, on this show tonight, that this has become very personal to me too because I have COVID as of yesterday,” Lipkin said. “And it is miserable, it is miserable.”

The doctor, according to the report, had coughed a couple of times during the interview.

“If it can hit me, it can hit anybody. That’s the message I want to convey,” Lipkin added.

The doctor was the lead medical advisor for Steven Soderbergh’s 2011 movie “Contagion,” a film about a highly-contagious and deadly virus spreading throughout the world as medical researchers and public health officials struggle to stop the pandemic.

“Contagion is a 2011 American thriller film directed by Steven Soderbergh. Its ensemble cast includes Marion Cotillard, Matt Damon, Laurence Fishburne, Jude Law, Gwyneth Paltrow, Kate Winslet, Bryan Cranston, Jennifer Ehle, and Sanaa Lathan. The plot concerns the spread of a virus transmitted by fomites, attempts by medical researchers and public health officials to identify and contain the disease, the loss of social order in a pandemic, and finally the introduction of a vaccine to halt its spread.”

