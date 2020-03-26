COVID-19: How we’re managing confirmed case in Osun – Dep. Gov.

The Osun Deputy Governor, Mr Benedict Alabi, on Thursday, says the confirmed index case of Coronavirus in the state is in a stable condition and responding to treatment.

Alabi said that medical personnel in the isolation facility had been managing the treatment of the case professionally.

The deputy governor spoke after meeting with the technical committee set up by the state government on Coronavirus, at the State Specialist Hospital, Asubiaro, which was the designated as isolation centre in Osogbo.

According to him, no severe symptom has manifested in the patient so far.

Alabi, who commended the patient for voluntarily surrendering himself for the test after his return from the United Kingdom, said that his action had assisted government in implementing its guiding principles against the deadly disease.

He said that government had gathered useful information from the patient that would assist in contact tracing.

Alabi further said that government had equipped and strengthened the capacity of the isolation centre at the specialist hospital to be able to handle any suspected or confirmed case.

“We are working round the clock to strengthen our protocol and ensure that our guiding principles are tailored towards achieving the set objectives.

“On the confirmed case, no doubt, the patient is responding to treatment and he is in stable condition.

“We have done the needful. He has been isolated in a place where adequate treatment is being given, to avoid the escalation of the disease,” he said.

In his remarks, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr Rafiu Isamotu, said that medical personnel had been tasked to double their efforts in containing the spread of the pandemic in the state.

He added that the specialist hospital had been restructured for emergency cases, while minor cases would be treated in some other health facilities across the state.

The commissioner said government had also begun massive sensitisation of citizens on necessary precautions against the virus.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) had, on Wednesday, confirmed one index case of the virus in Osun.