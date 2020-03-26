Covid-19: Kogi closes down ceramic company, isolates staff

Covid-19: Kogi closes down ceramic company, isolates staff

Thursday, March 26, 2020 11:18 pm


Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has closed down a ceramic company in Ajaokuta and placed some of its staff on compulsory quarantine as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the ravaging Coronavirus in the State.

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communication said the action was part of the initiative of a Squadron Team set up by the State Governor under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja to ensure that the Covid -19 pandemic is not allowed to gain foothold in the State. corded any case on the virus.

“The Squadron Team On Coronavirus had directed the immediate closure of a ceramics firm in Ajaokuta while we monitor the health status of the Chinese and other nationals working in the firm. They have been placed on compulsory isolation.

Fanwo noted that the decision to close all land and sea borders in the State is in full force and that Commercial motorcyclists have also been told to stay off the road and stay at home until further notice. “Anyone found to be breaking these rules shall be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“The Committee calls on Kogites to contact our emergency hotlines in case of any emergency as the Committee is working 24 hours of the day.

“We urge our people not to panic, but maintain simple respiratory hygiene and stay at home. Market places, schools and some Government Offices remain closed. Social and religious gatherings also remain suspended till further notice.

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    2 hours ago

    Kaduna Government Imposes Quarantine on the Whole State
    2 hours ago

    Just In: NCDC confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: Lockdown as Edo begins enforcement of stay at home order
    3 hours ago

    Coronavirus: Stop wasting testing kits on politicians – AIED tells NCDC
    3 hours ago

    COVID-19: How we’re managing confirmed case in Osun – Dep. Gov.
    Dr 5 hours ago

    COVID-19: Kaduna imposes curfew
    6 hours ago

    Second case of Coronavirus confirmed in Bauchi
    7 hours ago

    Covid-19: Why Some Infected Nigerians are Difficult to Trace-FG