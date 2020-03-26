Covid-19: Kogi closes down ceramic company, isolates staff

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

The Kogi State Government has closed down a ceramic company in Ajaokuta and placed some of its staff on compulsory quarantine as part of efforts to curtail the spread of the ravaging Coronavirus in the State.

Kingsley Fanwo, Kogi Commissioner for Information and Communication said the action was part of the initiative of a Squadron Team set up by the State Governor under the Chairmanship of the Deputy Governor, Chief Edward Onoja to ensure that the Covid -19 pandemic is not allowed to gain foothold in the State. corded any case on the virus.

“The Squadron Team On Coronavirus had directed the immediate closure of a ceramics firm in Ajaokuta while we monitor the health status of the Chinese and other nationals working in the firm. They have been placed on compulsory isolation.

Fanwo noted that the decision to close all land and sea borders in the State is in full force and that Commercial motorcyclists have also been told to stay off the road and stay at home until further notice. “Anyone found to be breaking these rules shall be made to face the full wrath of the law.