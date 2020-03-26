COVID-19: Lockdown as Edo begins enforcement of stay at home order

By Jethro Ibileke

Edo state government says it will begin a lockdown of the state by enforcing of stay at home order from Friday, to check the spread of coronavirus in the state.

The state Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, disclosed this Thursday evening, while briefing journalists on activities of the technical committee set up to monitor the spread of the disease.

He noted that civil servants who were asked to stay at home are moving about in the state.

He said: “We went round the city, we have discovered that there is partial view compliance with government directive on lockdown and we are reiterating that only those on essential duty are allowed to move about within the state.

“All shops and markets that are not selling food should remain locked and by tomorrow, we have asked the law enforcement agencies to enforce this government directive of all of us sitting down at home and not moving around.

“We have also discovered that most of the civil servants and workers that were asked to stay at home are moving about.

“That was not the intention. The intention is that they stay at home, and staying at home will help us to reduce the spread of coronavirus. Please and please, we need you to stay at home, unless there is a serious emergency

“We are presently contact-tracing 111 persons, and you staying at home will help us to reduce this number.”

The Deputy Governor said that in line with international best practice, enforcement of seating guidelines in public buses will begin on Friday.

“By tomorrow (Friday), government and law enforcement agencies will be on the streets to enforce these seating guidelines for all our transport vehicles.

“The seating arrangement for cars is: one passenger in front and two at the back. For buses, the rule is:one passenger in front and two in each role.

“All transporters are mandated to ensure correct information on manifest. Manifest must be made available to government on daily basis,” Shaibu said.