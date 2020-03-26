Cuban scientists on top of a Covid-19 vaccine

The Center for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology (CIGB) in Cuba is working on a vaccine that could be used against the new Sars-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes COVID-19, libya360 has reported.

The director of biomedical research at the CIGB, Gerardo Guillén, according to the report, said that they “are currently working on the methodological and design part of the drug.”

The advantage of this vaccine, as the story has it, is that it uses the platform developed by the CIGB, “where we work with virus-like particles that have a great capacity to stimulate the immune system, said the Cuban researcher.”

Another platform, Guillén said, is for immunization through the nasal route, “taking into account that Cuba has experience in this delivery because it has a vaccine that has already been registered.”

He added that since COVID-19 is a disease that is transmitted through the nose, this platform has advantages for the development of a drug against the new coronavirus.

The scientist detailed the proposal to the Chinese authorities to make the vaccine together with the mixed research and development center, located in the Asian country.

The center is located in the city of Yongzhou, Hunan province, and according to Guillén, as a result of the pandemic, the institution has experience in working with the new viruses, in addition to having laboratories with a high level of secure containment.

