Dybala, Arteta, Hudson-Odoi, Others Who Test Positive to Covid-19

By: Preye Campbell

The novel coronavirus has filled the airwaves- just as it has literally filled the air- in the last few weeks, no thanks to its alarming and pandemic nature that has claimed the lives of many and thrown nations into chaos.

With the virus outbreak, football has been paused as well. The order to stop football action for the time being in the major leagues in the world only underlines the grievous state we have come to find ourselves in.

Over the weeks, stories have come in on football personalities-players, coaches and club owners alike- who have contracted the deadly virus, with the latest major hit coming from Juventus Argentine ace, Paulo Dybala, who took to Instagram to announce his situation.

Dybala becomes the third Juve superstar and just another in a disturbingly growing list of Serie A stars to have come across the virus.

A list has been compiled of some top soccer personalities from some of Europe’s top leagues, who have tested positive to the virus.

Premier League (England)

Arsenal’s manager, Mikel Arteta was the first major name to come out of the English press as being positive to the virus earlier in March. He was placed on self-isolation and has since been said to have ‘recovered’ by the Arsenal board. He is set to resume training with his Gunners stars on April 10.

Chelsea’s Callum Hudson-Odoi posted an heartfelt message on Instagram where he informed his teeming followers of his coronavirus status and urged everyone to stay at home and take preventive measures. Like Arteta too, his club have come out to give a positive update on the young English international.

About three Leicester City players have also been put in quarantine after showing symptoms related to the virus.

Serie A (Italy)

Italy has been the most hit nation on the globe and this has also affected their football. Even with the Serie A now suspended till further notice, stars have contracted the virus and three come from current champions, Juventus, who have Daniele Rugani, Blaise Matuidi and Paulo Dybala in deliberate conditions.

Of the triumvirate, Rugani was the first to test positive to the virus and was put in self-isolation. French star, Matuidi followed amd his wife, Isabella has since gone to Instagram to post that her husband has shown no symptoms. Dybala took to Twitter to confirm that he has been tested positive to the virus alongside his girlfriend, Oriana Sabatini.

Elsewhwere in Italy, three Fiorentina players have also tested positive to the virus,including Patrick Cutrone who is on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers. Five players from Sampdoria have contracted he virus and are on voluntary self-isolation. Ac Milan legend and technical director, Paolo Maldini and son, Daniel, have also been tested positive.

La Liga (Spain)

It is Spain that has recorded death cases due to the pandemic, with ex- Real Madrid president, Lorenzo Sanz, confirmed dead on Sunday having contracted the virus. Six unnamed players and technical staff from the first team of spanish club, Espanyol C.F, and another five players and technical staff from Mestalla club, Valencia –including Eliaquim Mangala and Ezequiel Garay– have tested positive to the virus.

Bundesliga (Germany)

Three cases of coronavirus have come from the German Bundesliga, with Hannover duo Jannes Horn and Tino Huber and Paderborn defender, Luca Jannis Killian tested positive.

One top-profile name away from any of Europe’s glamorous leagues is former Manchester United midfielder, Marouane Fellaini who tested positive to the virus recently. Fellaini plies his trade for Chinese Super League side, Shandong Lunen.

Source: CBS Sports