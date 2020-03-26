How EFCC forced contractor to complete N305m abandoned projects

Thursday, March 26, 2020 2:32 pm


Part of the project

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, has ensured the completion of two separate abandoned projects by Fariq Interbiz Limited, worth N305,000,000 (Three Hundred and Five Million Naira) in Wasagu and Dirin-Daji communities of Kebbi State.

The intervention followed a whistleblower information that the Commission received where it was gathered that the Federal Ministry of Water Resources awarded the contracts to the company to construct two comprehensive water supply units, one in Wasagu and the other in Dirin-Daji communities.

The contractor, having received a reasonable percentage of the total contract sum, abandoned the project uncompleted.

The Tax Fraud Section of the Commission then began investigation and this compelled the contractor to return to site to complete both projects which include wells, piping, reservoir purchase and control houses.

A Toyota Hilux vehicle was recovered in the course of investigation and has since been handed over to the Ministry of Water Resources for official use, being the purpose for which it was procured.

