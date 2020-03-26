‘Ighalo Deserves Permanent contract at Man Utd’- Ferdinand

By: Preye Campbell

Odion Ighalo has proved everyone wrong and deserves a permanet contract at Manchester United, according to former Red Devils star, Rio Ferdinand.

Since taking a gamble on the Ex-Nigerian international late in the January transfer window, United have seen Ighalo prove his worth at the Theatre of Dreams, registering four goals in three starts for the 20-time Premier League champions and providing more than enough cover for the injured Marcus Rashford.

Goal.com says that a former Red Devils favorite has been inpressed with the former Watford man’s presence in the United attack and will be delighted if the club’s hierarchy hands him a full-time contract.

Ferdinand said, “All that people out there that were saying: ‘What are we doing signing Ighalo? What’s going on? What’s Ole (Solskjaer) thinking?’- I was one of them, I have to admit it.

“Well, he’s proved us all wrong. This guy has proved us all wrong. It’s refreshing to see someone who is like a supporter, who is thankful. It’s shocked me to see what he’s done…and I think he’s warranted the opportunity to come in as a full-time player and what he’s given Manchester United which they didn’t have is someone they can pass the ball into and can hold it up, he’s got a physical presence, he can hold off a defender or two and lay the ball in for someone else to score.”

Ighalo is open to staying at the club beyond the summer but his future is up in the air amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Meanwhile, Chinese outlet, Titan Sport Plus, believe that Ighalo’s parent club, Shanghai Shenhua, are set to begin search for his replacement in the form of another former Super Eagles goal-machine, Obafemi Martins.

35-year old Martins was a former Shenhua player before leaving the club in 2018 after scoring 20 goals and lifting the FA Cup in his first stint in China.