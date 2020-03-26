Just In: NCDC confirms 14 new cases of coronavirus in Nigeria

The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Nigeria rose sharply on Thursday evening with confirmation of the 14 cases of the virus by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, NCDC.

According to the Centre, 2 of the new cases are in Federal Capital Territory while 12 are in Lagos.

NCDC further added that of six of the 14 cases were detected on a vessel while three are returning travellers into Nigeria.

It added that one of the case is a close contact of a confirmed case.

The centre said the new cases have increased the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nigeria to 65.



NCDC said, “14 new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 2 in FCT, 12 in Lagos Of the 14, 6 were detected on a vessel, 3 are returning travellers into Nigeria & 1 is close contact of a confirmed case.

“As at 7:35 pm 26th March, there are 65 confirmed cases 3 discharged 1 death”