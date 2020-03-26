Rivers State has recorded its first case of Coronavirus.

The case in Rivers is one of the new five cases announced by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) early Thursday morning.

Two of the cases are in the FCT, two are in Lagos, while one is in Rivers State.

According to NCDC, three of the infected persons are returning travellers into Nigeria while the other two are close contacts of a previously confirmed case.

With the new cases, the number of the confirmed cases of the virus is now 51.