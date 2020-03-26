The Bauchi State government on Thursday confirmed second case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.

The Commissioner for Health in the state, Dr Aliyu Maigoro told journalists during a press conference that the second case is a 62-year-old man who is a close friend of the state governor, Bala Mohammed.

Governor Mohammed had earlier tested positive for the virus.

But the health Commissioner said 48 of contacts of the Governor who is now in isolation were taken for test and two have been confirmed positive.

According to him, that 37 others returned negative while the results of nine samples were still pending.

He added that the State Ministry of Health has since begun the contact tracing of the second case