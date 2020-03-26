So far, 7 is the number of healed coronavirus patients in Lagos

So far, 7 is the number of healed coronavirus patients in Lagos

Thursday, March 26, 2020 1:57 pm


File: Fighting Coronavirus

Six coronavirus patients at the Infectious Diseases Hospital, Lagos, are now healthy and will soon be allowed to go home. This is in addition to the Italian whose recovery was recently announced by the state government.

This was revealed on Twitter by Tunde Ajayi, special assistant to the Lagos state governor on health on Thursday afternoon.

In his words: “Six of our #COVID19 inpatients have recovered and will be discharged soon. There is something Lagos is doing right. Lagos takes the lead.”

