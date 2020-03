Governor Yahaya Bello who recently went on self quarantine has reacted to the rumour that he tested positive for coronavirus. Then when he was on gym, he said:

“I got no Covid. Those who wish that I have Covid, will get HIV. I am strong, hail and hearty. I challenge anybody to the boxing ring. There is a lot of lies going on about Covid-19. There is a lot of politics going on…”

Watch and listen to what he said in this video