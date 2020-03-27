Bayelsa State Police Command gets new CP

Friday, March 27, 2020 7:58 pm


Mr Nkereuwem Akpan

Mr Nkereuwem Akpan is now the new Commissioner of Police in the Bayelsa State Police command.

Akpan takes over from Mr Uche Anozia, a statement issued to newsmen by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Asinm Butswat, in Yenagoa, on Friday said.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the new Commissioner of Police has assumed office.

The statement said that until his present posting, he was the Commissioner of Police in Cross River.

“He is a seasoned Police Officer with proven skills in Operations and Administration and had served in various commands and formations at various capacities.

“The Command by this announcement, solicits the cooperation and partnership of the good and well-meaning people of Bayelsa State.

“(This is) to accord the new Commissioner of Police the necessary support he would need in the task of maintaining peace, law and order in the State,” the PPRO said.

