Boris Johnson, British PM, has Coronavirus

Friday, March 27, 2020 12:46 pm


 

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has tested positive for coronavirus.

On Friday 27 March, he posted on Twitter saying he has a temperature and a persistent cough. “I am working from home, I’m self isolating, and that’s entirely the right thing to do,” he said. “But be in no doubt that I can continue… to communicate with all my top team and lead the national fightback against coronavirus.”

A Downing Street spokeswoman said: “After experiencing mild symptoms yesterday, the Prime Minister was tested for coronavirus on the personal advice of England’s Chief Medical Officer, Professor Chris Whitty. The test was carried out in No 10 by NHS staff and the result of the test was positive.

Early in the week, Prince Charles tested positive to the virus. Worse still, Queen Elizabeth 11 was moved out of Burkhingham Palace to Windsor Castle when a palace official tested positive.

