Buhari pays glowing tribute to late Rev. Sis. Alokha

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday saluted the courage and heroism of late Reverend Sister Henrietta Alokha, assuring that posterity will remember her sacrificial spirit which propelled her to rescue children kept under her care while putting her own life on the line.

Alokha, the Principal of Bethlehem High School, Abule-Ado, Lagos died after rescuing her students during a recent explosion while completely destoyed the school.

The President joined staff members and students in mourning the huge loss to the school, and the country in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina as the late school principal is buried today.

The statement reads in part, “The President believes Sis. Alokha’s choice to lay down her life for the students she loved deserves commendation, while taking into consideration her contributions to the educational development of the country through piety, diligence and charity.

“President Buhari salutes her courage and heroism, assuring that posterity will remember her sacrificial spirit, rescuing children kept under her care, and putting her own life on the line

“The President prays that the almighty God will accept her soul, comfort her family, and all those she lived and died for.

“President Buhari, again, condoles with all those who lost their loved ones and property in the pipeline explosion, praying that God will strengthen them in the trying period.”