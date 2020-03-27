Coronavirus: Barca to Cut Wages

By: Preye Campbell

La Liga kings, Barcelona have confirmed that they will make reductions in wages of all staff at the club due to the disruption of the coronavirus pandemic, as per Goal.com.

Spain, the home of La Liga, has become one of the worst-hit nations of the virus, with a reported alarming toll of 4,154 confirmed deaths.

With the club initially proposing to reduce players’ wages by 70 percent, the Blaugrana have now filed a Temporary Employment Regulation File (ERTE) process. The ERTE will impact both sports and non-sports staff.

“Among the measures adopted, it’s worth noting those related to the workplace are motivated by the need to adapt the contractual obligations of the club staff to the new and temporary circumstances that we are experiencing,” a Barca statement read.

Barcelona are currently out of action with an indefinite break sanctioned by La Liga.