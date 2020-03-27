COVID-19: 41 African countries report 2,234 confirmed cases – WHO

Friday, March 27, 2020 7:48 pm


Combating Coronavirus in Nigeria

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional office for Africa in Brazzaville, Congo, says there are now 2,234 confirmed cases of Coronavirus (COVID-19) in 41 African countries.

The UN health agency disclosed this in its regional official twitter account @WHOAFRO on Friday.

The agency said: “ There are 2,234 confirmed COVID-19 cases across 41 countries in the WHO African Region and a total of 73 recoveries and 39 deaths.

“ WHO is supporting countries with surveillance, diagnostics and treatment.’’

According to the agency, handwashing is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“But not everyone has access to running water at all times.

“The tippy tap is one simple and safe way to wash your hands when there is no running water,” it said.

