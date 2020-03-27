COVID-19: Edo working out stimulus package for vulnerable persons

By Jethro lbileke

Edo state government says it is working out stimulus package for vulnerable persons in the state to cushion the effect of the Coronavirus disease and stay-at-home order.

The State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu, disclosed this on Friday while updating journalists on Covid-19 response task force activities in the state.

“The Governor has also directed that the state should work out a stimulus package for the vulnerable people in the society that would be affected by the Coronavirus and the stay- at-home order,” Shaibu said.

He further added that Governor Obaseki also directed that patients and personnel at the Stella Obasanjo Hospital, in Benin, be evacuated to Edo Specialist Hospital, for possible expansion of isolation centre for Coronavirus patients.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Governor has expressed displeasure over the partial compliance by residents of the state with the lockdown directed by the government.

According to him, shops and markets were still opened and selling items other than food.

Shaibu who called on security agents to enforce the directive, urged the residents to obey the stay-at-home order so as to protect themselves from the virus.