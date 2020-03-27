COVID-19: Industry Minister tests negative

The Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Mr Adeniyi Adebayo, says the result of his COVID-19 test has come out negative.

The minister disclosed this on Friday in Abuja, in a statement signed by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Julius Toba-Jegede.

The decision to carry out the test was premised on the minister’s recent contact with someone who had met with a top functionary who reportedly tested positive to the virus, during an official assignment.

Adebayo also called on all Nigerians to comply with the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC), extant guidelines and directives given out by government from time to time.