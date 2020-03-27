COVID-19: Kogi to enforce total lockdown from Saturday

Richard Elesho/ Lokoja

In its efforts to help in preventing the spread of the pandemic Corona Virus, (COVID19), the Kogi state government today announced that there will be no movement of any kind in the state, ordering people to stay at home from tomorrow.

The government who spoke through the Deputy Governor of the state, Edward Onoja at a press conference in the Police state headquarter, said the order will be in force by Saturday, 28 of March 2020.

Onoja, who is the Chairman of Kogi state Squadron committee against the spread of COVID 19, said only people providing essential services, like pharmaceutical shops, food sellers, will be allow to come out, while commercial transporters, such as Okada, Tricycle operators and taxis will not be allow to operate till further notice.