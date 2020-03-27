Covid-19: Obasanjo donates residence for Isolation centre

Covid-19: Obasanjo donates residence for Isolation centre

Friday, March 27, 2020 9:01 pm


Olusegun Obasanjo

Former President, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo on Friday, announced that his former residence at the Presidential Hilltop, Abeokuta, Ogun State be used as Isolation centre for victims of the dreaded Coronavirus disease.

Obasanjo said the 32-room facility has been handed over to the Ogun state government for immediate take over.

The Special Assistant Media, Kehinde Akinyemi who confirmed the development said that the former President was concerned about the pandemic “and I think those who can in one way or another assist in this situation should do so,” he was quoted as having said.

The facility located off the Presidential Boulevard, Oke Sari, Abeokuta has each of the 32 rooms ensuite, with a standby generator.

 

Loading...

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

  • ibedc

  • Most Read

    • The Latest


    6 mins ago

    COVID-19: Edo working out stimulus package for vulnerable persons
    14 mins ago

    Gov. Wike signs Executive Order for lockdown of Rivers
    30 mins ago

    Covid-19: Davido’s wife, Chioma, tests positive
    36 mins ago

    Oshiomhole tests negative to coronavirus
    45 mins ago

    Covid-19: Nigeria confirms 5 new cases
    46 mins ago

    COVID-19: Industry Minister tests negative
    51 mins ago

    Fake retired ACP arrested in Abuja
    2 hours ago

    Battle against Covid-19: Buhari praises Elumelu, Rabiu, Dangote, Atiku, banks, others