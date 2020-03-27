COVID-19: Security agencies enforce compliance in Oyo

“…we are working to ensure residents’ safety”, says Olatubosun

A joint team of Security agencies have embarked on enforcement of compliance with directives on precautionary measures outlined by Oyo State Government to combat Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease in the State.

The inter-agency team comprises of Oyo State Road Transport Management Authority, Nigeria Police Force, Federal Road Safety Corps and others.

This, the Executive Chairman, OYRTMA, Dr. Akin Fagbemi said would promote interagency collaborations in the State and curtail spread of the deadly Corona-virus Disease.

He added that, this is in line with the directives of Governor Seyi Makinde who had earlier outlined measures aimed at dealing with Coronavirus in the State.

The team ensured strict monitoring of compliance at public parks, garages and private transportation companies across Oyo State, to prevention guidelines issued by Governor Makinde to curtail the rapid spread of the disease.

It would be recalled that part of the preventive measures rolled out by the state government are social distancing, suspension of religious activities, disbandment of gathering with more than 30 people among others.

The State has also directed garages and commercial operators to adhere strictly to guidelines reeled out for them during these trying times, while it warned that anyone caught flouting the recommendations and guidelines would be arrested and made to face the full wrath of the law.

The team commended residents and operators for their understanding and cooperation towards eradicating the novel Corona Virus Disease.

Meanwhile, Oyo State Government has reiterated that it is working to contain the spread coronavirus in the State, adding that the Governor Seyi Makinde led administration has constituted a competent Task Force to tackle any suspected case of COVID-19 in the State.

Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, also added that the administration will collaborate with relevant stakeholders in both the organized private and public health sectors.

Olatubosun stressed that the Government has finalized an arrangement to embark on aggressive public sensitisation across the popular markets, major bus terminals, public spaces and others to enlighten the people on the reality and severity of the global infectious disease.

He said the proactive government of Engineer Seyi Makinde, on hearing increasing cases of the pandemic in the neighboring states, set machinery in motion to prevent the infectious disease from gaining entrance into the state.

The Commissioner said part of the measures taken is the establishment of four isolation centres at University College Hospital, UCH, Jericho Chest Hospital, Olodo State Pediatric all in Ibadan and Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Ogbomosho, with acquisition of ambulances to carry individuals tested positive of Coronavirus for adequate treatments.

The commissioner therefore implored the residents of the state to report any case of the disease to the surveillance team set up by the state government.